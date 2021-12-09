NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Jason Cutter to talk about

Transitioning from Voice-Only to an Omnichannel Contact Center: The Profitable way

It's that moment where they actually are looking at their data, instead of playing sales or contact center. And they realize, that really the key metric that kind of triggers us is contact rates.” — Jason Cutter

CHEYENNE, WYOMING , UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz just released a brand-new webinar episode featuring a contact center sales expert to talk about how to transition from voice-only to an omnichannel approach in a profitable way.Jason Cutter, CEO of Cutter Consulting Group, is an author, podcaster and sees himself as a sales success architect for companies and individuals. Even though he didn’t start as a salesman (his bachelor’s degree is in Marine Biology), he knows what it takes to succeed in sales. With a sales experience of 18 years, he has seen so many sales teams struggle across various industries and has made it his mission to empower over 1 million people to become AUTHENTIC PERSUADERS. His first book – Selling With Authentic Persuasion: Transform from Order Taker to Quota Breaker – is focused on helping anyone in a sales professional.The 14th episode of the NobelBiz Webinar Series premiered Wednesday, December 8th, 2021, / 12 pm EST | 9 am PT. The webinar can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.Many contact center professionals heard about the omnichannel approach and have a working understanding of what this is. However, few have a solid idea of monetizing the omnichannel business model as a contact center. With a background of 18 years of sales experience, contact center expert Jason Cutter is one of those few.This webinar episode is dedicated to contact center decision-makers considering omnichannel technology. We will look at what it takes to implement an omnichannel solution and how it can help expand the scope of a contact center beyond the voice-only comfort zone.Watch this exclusive episode to learn about:• From Call Center to Contact Center• Omnichannel for inbound and outbound• Transitioning: the implementation process• The learning process: making the most out of the new omnichannel features• Monetizing new business opportunities & finding omnichannel clientsNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Please email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com, and let’s set up a meeting.

