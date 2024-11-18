First Contact Podcast Features Colleen Beers: Exploring Leadership, Culture, and AI in the Contact Center World

First Contact: Stories of the Call Center welcomes Colleen Beers, a seasoned CX leader with over 20 years of experience in the contact center industry.

People want to feel part of it. They want to help drive the culture, not just be told what the culture is.” — Colleen Beers

CHEYENNE , WY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Contact: Stories of the Call Center , the leading podcast for CX and contact center professionals, welcomes Colleen Beers, a transformative leader with over two decades of industry experience. In this compelling episode , Beers discusses the evolving dynamics of leadership, culture, and the integration of AI in customer experience.With a career spanning executive roles at Alorica, Beers dives deep into the challenges and opportunities in today’s contact centers. From fostering a culture of innovation to leveraging AI to enhance—not replace—human potential, this conversation is packed with insights for professionals seeking to navigate the fast-changing CX landscape.Key topics in this episode include:- Leadership Beyond Buzzwords: Why authentic leadership and culture are critical for success.- AI in Contact Centers: How to implement technology that empowers employees and improves customer interactions.- Redefining Employee Roles: Turning transactional jobs into careers with purpose.“Technology is reshaping the contact center industry, but it’s still a people business,” Beers shares. “AI should be a tool to enhance human potential, not eliminate it. Success comes when we balance innovation with empathy and understanding.”Hosted by Christian Montes, First Contact delivers raw and impactful conversations with CX leaders, exploring their journeys and actionable strategies for the future. This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to drive meaningful change in their organizations.NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.For more information on this podcast episode and to subscribe for future updates, visit NobelBiz's website.

