Welocalize Joins Forces with Okta to Deliver Authentication Solution to Ensure Strict Adherence to Client InfoSec Needs

Technology implementation gives Welocalize clients the reassurance that their data is not only secure, but also a simple and convenient authentication process.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managing the risks posed by the large network of third parties associated with a company is becoming increasingly complex. A lack of appropriate controls within an organization’s third-party network can impact financial health and cyber security. Every time a user logs on, it’s an opportunity for a breach of security.To ensure strict adherence to its clients’ information security needs, Welocalize, one of the world’s largest language services providers, has added an extra layer of security by implementing Okta Single Sign-On (SSO) . Okta’s cloud-based user authentication solution enables users to seamlessly and securely access multiple applications and workstreams using just one set of credentials.Commitment to InfoSec Without Compromising User ExperienceHaving multiple logins to a portal not only poses a security threat but also results in a tangled web of access that creates a frustrating and complex customer experience. If users work with a variety of global content service providers and teams across more than one language or market, then they are faced with multiple portals, logins, and entry points. The One Welocalize Platform delivers an easy and consistent experience across any content type.Information security and user experience (UX) are core to Welocalize’s digital strategy . By deploying Okta for its SSO functionality, Welocalize delivers a best-in-class authentication solution that delivers an easy client portal UX while ensuring strict adherence to its clients’ InfoSec and data security needs.“Collaboration is fundamental to innovation and global business and at Okta we strive to connect the right information to the right people – securely. This technology integration gives Welocalize clients the reassurance and trust that their data is not only totally secure, but the overall authentication process is simple and convenient,” states Anuj Nadkarni, Senior Director, Enterprise Customer Success, Okta.This added layer of authentication provided by Okta enables both security and convenience and gives Welocalize clients the ability to use SSO to access multiple workstreams within the Welocalize Client Portal, Welocalize’s digital gateway for accessing information, projects, files, and reports. With Okta SSO, Welocalize clients can set roles and permissions to securely access and manage translation projects, ensuring information security compliance.Data Protection Guided by ISO StandardsA report on the security risks of third-party vendors published by RiskManagementMonitor.com estimates that 60% of data breaches involve a third party and that only 52% of companies have security standards in place regarding third-party vendors and contractors.“Protecting client data is a top priority to Welocalize, especially for those clients in highly regulated areas such as legal and financial services sectors,” comments Matt Sekac, Welocalize VP of Data and Business Intelligence, Welocalize.Welocalize has worked diligently to implement rigorous quality processes and security requirements. Those efforts resulted in the company becoming ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified earlier this year, an international standard designed to help establish a framework for a robust information security management system (ISMS).“Our deployment of Okta’s SSO technology significantly contributed to our ISO 27001 certification. Okta is the foundation of our identity management and authentication framework. It is a critical component to ensure the security of our employees, clients, and vendors,” comments Aaron Heber, VP, Global IT, Welocalize.Okta SSO enables seamless and reliable authentication across Welocalize’s cloud applications delivering a fully integrated user experience while reducing the potential InfoSec risk because users only log in once each day and only have one set of credentials.For more information about the Welocalize and its experience translating and localizing multilingual documents for highly regulated content, visit Welocalize.com.About Welocalize Welocalize, Inc. , founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provide translation and localization services, talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, staffing, and enterprise translation management technologies. welocalize.com