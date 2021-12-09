Registration is now open for Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: The 3rd Annual Defence Aviation Safety Conference is set to return in April 2022, London, UK

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 3rd Annual Defence Aviation Safety Conference, taking place on the 20th and 21st April 2022 in London, UK. As the only online event specifically focused on defence safety for the military aviation community, Defence Aviation Safety offers a unique opportunity for leaders and experts to meet and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability.

Chairs for the 2022 conference are Air Commodore Sam Sansome, Inspector of Safety, Royal Air Force and Group Captain Mark Manwaring, Inspector of Flight Safety, Royal Air Force.

While the primary focus of this event will be on safety in defence aviation, it will also be of interest to those involved in the acquisition and safe operation of unmanned systems and to those concerned with the certification of all equipment types.

Interested parties can register at www.defenceaviationsafety.com/PR1 and register by 17th December to save £400.

The Defence Aviation Safety 2022 will bring together leaders from around the world to focus on strategies to enhance the protection of lives and capability for aviators and ground crew operating in todays battle environment.

SMi are globally recognised by the Military Aviation Community as experts and leaders in Defence Safety and therefore we welcome the opportunity to strengthen this network and knowledge.

View the two-day programme here: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/PR1 and register for a conference not to be missed.

For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748or e-mail smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

3rd Annual Defence Aviation Safety Conference

20th – 21st April 2022

London, UK

www.defenceaviationsafety.com/PR1

#SMiDefAviation

---END---

About SMi Group:

Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.