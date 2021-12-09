Increasing Leadership and Advocacy Capacity of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Communities
The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “Commerce,” on behalf of the Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC), is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating in a project to increase the leadership and advocacy capacity of culturally and linguistically diverse communities. See attached RFP.
Reply by: January 14, 2022 Developmental Disabilities Council Leadership RFP (PDF)