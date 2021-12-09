Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,510 in the last 365 days.

Increasing Leadership and Advocacy Capacity of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Communities

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “Commerce,” on behalf of the Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC), is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating in a project to increase the leadership and advocacy capacity of culturally and linguistically diverse communities. See attached RFP.

Reply by: January 14, 2022 Developmental Disabilities Council Leadership RFP (PDF)

You just read:

Increasing Leadership and Advocacy Capacity of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.