Melissa Joan Hart to Launch New Pop-Culture Podcast
Melissa Joan Hart and co-host Amanda Lee will discuss “What Women Binge” in new podcast premiering January 5th.
We’re gonna talk about everything that people are obsessed with.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and filmmaker Melissa Joan Hart has announced the upcoming launch of the new pop-culture podcast, What Women Binge. Episode One will be available January 5th on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart and YouTube.
— Melissa Joan Hart
What Women Binge with Melissa Joan Hart is a female-centric review show where Hart, her friend and co-host Amanda Lee, and their special guests get to chat about any and all subjects they find #bingeworthy.
Featuring casual conversations with well-known celebrities, talking about whatever they’re in to, from guilty pleasures to pet peeves. What Women Binge will cover books, charities, workouts, podcasts, food, apps, movies, television shows and more.
In the podcast's premiere episode, Hart and Lee will discuss the very first episode of Hart’s iconic ’90’s Nickelodeon series, "Clarissa Explains It All."
"We’re gonna talk about everything that people are obsessed with,” says Hart. "Guilty pleasures, everything from books, podcasts, TV shows, movies, everything. We’ll have so many guests. We can’t wait for you guys to be there!"
Subscribe today.
What Women Binge is produced in partnership with Podcast Heat.
For more information, visit WhatWomenBinge.com.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter