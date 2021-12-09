Registration is now open for Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: The Inaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference is set to take place in April 2022

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the Inaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference, taking place on the 25th and 26th April 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference theme is on forging the future by harnessing the power of innovation.

Chair for the conference is Mrs Robin Yeman, Chief Technical Officer, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation.

After launching as a pre-conference Focus Day at the industry-leading Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition, Military Space Disruptive Technology will now run as a standalone event alongside Military Space Situational Awareness in SMi Group’s Space Week taking place on 25th to 28th April 2021.

Interested parties can register for the conference and focus day at http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/PR1 and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £400 which expires 17th December 2021.

The conference will also bring a cutting-edge panel discussion on “AI and Space: Are We there Yet?” led by:

•Mrs Robin Yeman, Chief Technical Officer, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation

•Mr Guy de Carufel, CTO & Founder, Cognitive Space

•Mr Quentin Donnellan, GM, Space and Defense, Hypergiant

•Dr Nick Cramer, Project Manager, NASA Ames Research Center

•Mr Andy Vick, Head of Disruptive Technology, RAL Space (UKRI/STFC)

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

•Meet and network with innovation leaders from industry, military and government across two days, including dedicated networking breaks, drinks receptions, and more!

•Delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of military space technology

•Learn about the latest approaches to innovation and disruption from leading military innovation units

•Expand your network with our global audience from government, industry and research

•Explore cutting-edge topics like responsive launch, AI, robotics, and small satellite technology

Military Space Disruptive Technology is one of the only innovation conferences in the world dedicated solely to the military space sector. Featuring a packed exhibition and drawing in truly global representatives from government, industry and research, this is a new event not to be missed.

View the two-day agenda here: http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/PR1

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or e-mail amalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.