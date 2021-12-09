Game and Fish hosts listening sessions

Casper - The Casper Regional Office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting you to attend a public big game post-hunting season listening session. These open house-style meetings will gather general feedback from this past hunting season and get your recommendations and ideas regarding future hunting seasons. “We want your input before beginning our process of formulating next year’s hunting season proposals,” says Matt Huizenga, Douglas wildlife biologist for Game and Fish. “Essentially, we will be asking interested hunters to express their ideas and opinions regarding their antelope, deer, and elk hunting experience this year and what they would like to see going forward. An example is how did the new Type 2 license work in Elk Area 7?” continues Huizenga. Three meetings will be held across the region, and we encourage you to attend the meeting closest to you.

Douglas , Monday, Dec.13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Converse County Library, 300 Walnut St

, Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Casper Game and Fish Office, 3030 Energy Lane

, Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Niobrara County Fairgrounds, Shooting Sports Building (south end of the Fairgrounds), 4080 US-20

The Department will not have any proposed changes to hunting seasons, and therefore will not provide a formal presentation or management recommendations. However, people are invited to stop in and share their experiences as their schedule allows during these open houses. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations; contact the Casper Game and Fish office at (307) 473-3400.

