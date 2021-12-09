Top U.S. Packaging Distributor B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Western Packaging

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Western Packaging, Inc. located in Albany Oregon.

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Western Packaging, Inc. located in Albany Ore. with additional facilities in Ellensburg, Wash. and Brawley, Calif. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 21st major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Western Packaging is dedicated to staying on the leading edge through research and development that is tightly focused on articulated client needs. Their team of packaging professionals has the experience and expertise to serve agriculture-related sectors and more.”

Western Packaging is committed to providing high-quality industrial packaging that includes FIBC bulk livestock feed bags, BOPP bags, woven poly bags, hay sleeves, stretch film and strapping. Their outstanding team of packaging professionals includes experienced service technicians that will further expand B2B Industrial Packaging’s support network throughout the U.S.

B2B Industrial Packaging has acquisition expertise—with a dedicated team that facilitates acquisitions and makes the on-boarding process for clients, employees and channel partners a positive experience in every way.

As with all acquisitions, Western Packaging’s clients will enjoy the considerable resources that B2B Industrial Packaging offers including: a continuously expanding portfolio of products and tool repair facilities; an industry-leading partner channel; and outstanding client service and support.

This is the 21st acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging. The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging and Allen Packaging in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; All Packaging in Missouri; AMW Packaging Supply, Pioneer Packaging Worldwide, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply, in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, All Packaging-South Chicago and Direct In Supply in Illinois.

For more information, visit B2B Industrial Packaging’s website: www.b2bind.com.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, Salinas, Hayward, Sacramento, and Tustin Calif.; Portland, Eugene and Albany, Ore.; Seattle; Phoenix; Kansas City, Kan.; and Harrisburg, Pa.. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

