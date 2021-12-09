Reminder--Open House Plans Display Set for Farrandsville Road Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)is reminding area residents that an Open House/Public Plans Display for the SR 1001 Improvement Project will be held Tuesday, December 14. This informational meeting will be in an Open House Format with Department and consultant staff available to answer questions. Attendees will be able to review the displays and give their comments any time between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

This open house meeting will present the revised plans for future improvements to Farrandsville Road (Clinton County, SR 1001 Section C01). The displays for the Farrandsville Road Retaining Wall with Pedestrian Facility incorporate development of the alignment based on environmental constraints, constructability concepts, and engineering requirements. Right-of-way impacts will be available for review and comment.

Specifics of the plans display are:

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Location: Dunnstown Firehall (#5) Route 150 Dunnstown, PA 17745

Time: 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. The public meeting facility is accessible to persons that are physically challenged. Any person requiring special aids should contact Mr. Mark Kucherer, P.E. at 814-765-0440 prior to the meeting event in order that special needs may be accommodated.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

# # #