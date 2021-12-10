American College of Healthcare Trustees Partners With AI-enabled Security Firm
Hospitals, Private Practices, and all Medical Care Facilities are encouraged to join and nominate individuals for special recognition as Healthcare Leaders of the Year.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees, a national and international membership organization that promotes good governance, good leadership, and good decision making in healthcare, has a new partner, Verkada, which deploys artificial intelligence enabled security cameras, 24/7/365 professional monitoring, door alarms, environmental monitoring, elevator controls, and guest management to provide a safe environment for employees and patients. The American College of Healthcare selects partners to provide value to Fellows. The ACHT welcomes new Fellows who wish to continuously improve healthcare and invites all serious people to join. The American College of Healthcare Trustees invites all who might benefit, Fellows and non-Fellows alike, to attend an informative webinar on site security.
— David Levien,MD,MBA,FACS
The American College of Healthcare Trustees just completed on OCTOBER 29 an in-person conference between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. on making high quality, safe healthcare more accessible to consumers and sustainable for employers. This furthers the mission of promoting high quality, safe, sustainable, and patient centered health care. The American College of Healthcare Trustees has partnered with Verkada to advance the goal of patient safety.
Calls can be scheduled with American College of Healthcare Trustees CEO, Doctor David Levien, to discuss the quadruple aim of healthcare.
This webinar addresses the latest revolution in video security hosted by an innovator in a hybrid cloud solution that provides organizations with scalable, easy-to-manage and secure video security to benefit hospital systems, hospitals, clinics, doctors' offices, retail stores and shopping malls, factories, banks, financial institutions, construction sites, and those they serve.
Keeping patients and employees safe is an important responsibility of governance, leadership, and management and is required for accreditation and compliance. The curriculum of The American College of Healthcare Trustees encompass quality and safety, compliance, ethics and health law, information technology and health tech, human resources, business decision making and more. ACHT Fellows fine tune their skills through conferences, remote learning, and networking.
DAVID LEVIEN, MD,MBA,FACS
AMERICAN COLLEGE OF HEALTHCARE TRUSTEES
+1 844-322-4867 ext. 101
david.levien@facht.org
