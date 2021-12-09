ValueHealth and NCH Healthcare System Launch Strategic Joint Venture in South Florida
Our partnership with NCH will enhance healthcare value for patients and providers in this community by broadening access to higher-quality, lower-cost surgical care.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, and the NCH Healthcare System (NCH) announce a strategic joint venture to expand high-quality, value-based outpatient surgical care access across the Naples and Fort Myers regions.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
NCH is partnering with ValueHealth to respond to the continuing shift in surgical care delivery from fee-for-service to value-based. This partnership taps into ValueHealth’s unique proprietary technology that includes patient care management, payor bundles, and warranty contracts.
The new joint venture will integrate NCH into ValueHealth’s national ambulatory surgery center (ASC) network of more than 30 health system partners. ValueHealth positions NCH for further growth by providing a specialized scope of evidence-based clinical, operational, and financial services designed to maximize outpatient surgical capacity and performance.
“Our partnership with NCH will enhance healthcare value for patients and providers in this community by broadening access to higher-quality, lower-cost surgical care,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “Today’s consumers are more aware of options to choose from for some surgical procedures, and our value-based approach helps providers respond to the growing demand for reliable, value-based outpatient services.”
ValueHealth, NCH, and a growing number of local physician partners already have begun planning for several regional high-value center locations, beginning with a multi-specialty ASC in Bonita Springs and a hyperspecialty orthopedic ASC on the NCH Baker Downtown Hospital campus. The joint venture will explore opportunities to leverage existing NCH facilities to accelerate speed to market in creating the centers.
“After meeting with many potential affiliates, we chose to partner with ValueHealth based on their established payor relationships and their proven ability to accelerate our value-based care strategy,” says NCH President & CEO, Paul Hiltz. “By increasing our ambulatory presence with the right partner, we are better equipped to serve our patients in the Naples and Fort Myers communities by offering a wider range of quality care options.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
About NCH Healthcare System
The NCH Healthcare System is a not-for-profit, multi-facility healthcare system located in Naples, Florida, and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Collier County and southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to our community. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
