15th Street Hill Closed in Franklin, Venango County

​The 15th Street Hill (Route 8/62) is closed in the City of Franklin, Venango County due to a crash. The roadway is closed to through traffic from the intersection with Route 322 (13th Street) in Franklin to the split between Route 8 and Route 62 in Sandycreek Township.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

