Capital Numbers Ranks High on Clutch's Top 1000 Service Providers’ List in 2021
Capital Numbers secures a top spot on Clutch's top 1000 Service Providers' exclusive list for 2021.
We would like to thank our team for their hard work and dedication. This award wouldn’t have been possible without their love and passion for developing incredible solutions for our clients.”KOLKATA, INDIA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch, a leading market research firm based in Washington, DC, has ranked Capital Numbers among the top 1000 companies globally. This honor shows Capital Numbers’ efficiency in delivering next-level web development services and revenue growth for its clients.
— Mukul Gupta, CEO
Clutch Founder Mike Beares said, “With an impressive background of services, skill sets, and more, these companies have consistently proven their commitment to customers while remaining the top service providers in their fields.”
Clutch included only the top 1% of companies in this curated list and ranked them based on criteria like:
- Quality and recency of client reviews
- Services offered and experience in those services
- Portfolio of clients
- Visibility in target markets
- Brand position
Capital Numbers is proud to have ticked all these boxes and been ranked a top-rated B2B leader on Clutch.
This recognition is a testament to Capital Numbers’ potential to deliver frontline B2B solutions for its esteemed clients globally.
Since its inception in 2012, Capital Numbers has delivered 2500+ projects and won the hearts of hundreds of clients. Backed by 600+ software developers and experts, it has provided innovative web and mobile development services for the B2B segment. It has developed disruptive B2B solutions with excellent UI/UX, security, scalability, and functionality. Its impactful mobile solutions have offered flawless cross-platform experiences without hampering look and feel.
Despite unprecedented times, the ability with which Capital Numbers has responded to changing business needs is commendable. Fortune 500s, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, non-profits, and SMEs count on Capital Numbers for uncompromisingly reliable solutions.
It has helped businesses propel forward in areas like:
- Frontend and Backend Development
- SaaS
- Mobile
- Web Portals
- DevOps
- Cloud
- eCommerce
- Fintech
- Digital Marketing
- UI/UX
- Software Maintenance and Support
Its tailor-built solutions delivered at 50% less cost than its competitors make it different from others. Because of its personalized solutions, Capital Numbers has been a trusted partner to both ambitious startups and leading veterans.
Its commitment to quality and timeliness, year after year, has reinforced clients’ trust in the company even more. Plus, its flexible engagement models helped clients get their money’s worth with every new project. The coming together of all these aspects has helped Capital Numbers earn its clients’ faith and support.
The Clutch award is tangible proof of the company’s intentions and efforts. Happy with this honor, Capital Numbers’ CEO, Mr. Mukul Gupta, states, “We would like to thank our team for their hard work and dedication. This award wouldn’t have been possible without their love and passion for developing incredible solutions for our clients.”
The company hopes to continue its path to perfection and reach more such milestones every year.
About Clutch
Clutch is the top ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. As per Inc. Magazine, Clutch is one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.
Contact: Anna Peck (awards@clutch.co).
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development services for global customers. With 600+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, and several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com.
###
Paromita Biswas Panja
Capital Numbers
+91 33 6799 2222
info@capitalnumbers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn