World Renowned Actor and his Sibling Release NFT Artwork
World renowned actor Sina Mehrad and his sibling Sara Soheili release NFT artwork,
NFTs represent a new way to monetize intellectual property and keep fans invested literally in their brands “Nonfungible” means NFTs are not interchangeable in the way currency is:”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renowned actor Sina Mehrad and his sibling Sara Soheili release NFT artwork, the "Illusion" art depicts the tale of an artist siblings Sara & Sina in an epic illustration merge through two different worlds. The NFT art is an open ended art for audiences to imagine & create their own version of description.
— Sara Soheili
NFT stand for Non-fungible token. “Non-fungible” more or less means that it’s unique and can’t be replaced with something else. For example, a bitcoin is fungible At a very high level, most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin, but its blockchain also supports these NFTs, which store extra information that makes them work differently from, say, an ETH coin. It is worth noting that other blockchains can implement their own versions of NFTs.NFTs can really be anything digital (such as drawings, music, your brain downloaded and turned into an AI), but a lot of the current excitement is around using the tech to sell digital art.
Since NFTs use the same blockchain technology as some energy-hungry cryptocurrencies, NFTs are stored in digital wallets (though it is worth noting that the wallet does specifically have to be NFT-compatible).
The value of some NFTs has been quite shocking someone paid almost $390,000 for a 50-second video by Grimes or the person who paid 6.6 million for a video by Beeple. Actually, one of Beeple’s pieces was auctioned at Christie’s and ended up selling for 69 million.
About the artist, Sara completed her Bachelor Degree studies in Microbiology, along with her university studies, she attended Acting and Cinema, Movies and . she played in number one box office movies of 2012 and 2017 as “GASHTE ERSHAD 1 “ and “ GASHTE ERSHAD 2” .
By making "Mwah" short film in 2016, she has shown her willingness to start film production and directing activities along with her acting. She won many awards for her short movie in international film festivals around the world.
According to Sara “ NFTs represent a new way to monetize intellectual property and keep fans invested literally in their brands”. “Nonfungible” means NFTs are not interchangeable in the way currency is: The value of the content is established by the the buyer and sellers.
Her brother, Sina Mehrad AKA Sina Soheili was born into an artist family with his father Saeed Soheili as well as his sibling Saed being famous names in Iranian cinema. He started amateur acting at age of 4 with a role in his father's film 'A MAN LIKE RAIN' and after “ NAKED NIGHT “ in (2001)
Some years later at the age of 19, he made a comeback with stage acting in theater plays and movies in cinema before he shot to fame among TV audiences in the series ‘Father’ (2017) and ‘AGHAZADEH’ (2020). These two TV series created tremendous notoriety for the actor.
To find out more about the NFT artwork and the auction you can find the link of the art work in Instagram’s pages @sinamehraad and @iisoheili
at this Website: nftstars.app
