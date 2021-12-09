Lime Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The global Lime Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period (2021 -2028).
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Lime is a type of citrus fruit that is used as uncooked cloth for making juice, lemonades, and even in cooking and also used within the production of citrus acid, lime oil, and plenty of different merchandise. Therefore, the growing call for the goods will sooner or later boom the call for lime and as a result, the developing interest in health blessings and cleansing applications may be a major pressure riding the marketplace. Moreover, limes include vitamin C and flavonoids, the antioxidants that enhance collagen. Drinking lime water can hydrate and rejuvenate skin. Vitamin C and flavonoids also are found in some topical skincare merchandise. The global lime marketplace is envisioned to grow with a steady increase charge in the following couple of years as a result of increased demand for lime. Further, the growing citrus acid market and its intake of lime could offer traction for the market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/lime-market
Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for lime owing to its health benefits
Lime fruit is an amazing supply of vitamin C. The health blessings of those end result in additional relaxation in their fiber and phytochemicals. The lime peels are wealthy in limonene phytochemicals. They also are a very good source of fiber, which aids in digestion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 65 to 70 million human beings in North America enjoy digestive device troubles. This, in flip, has brought about a boom inside the call for digestive citrus acid-primarily based food & beverages within the region, as a result impacting the industry fashion on a fantastic be aware. In addition, limes have a low glycemic index, making them the perfect meals for those with diabetes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the subsequent nutrient content descriptors for limes: fats-loose, saturated fats-loose, sodium-loose, cholesterol-free, low-calorie, an awesome source of fiber, and high in diet C. Diet C and antioxidants in limes can fortify the immune gadget and help the body fight off infections consisting of the cold and flu virus. It may shorten the length of an illness.
Market Segmentation
By Application
Raw Usage
Citrus Acid
Lime Oil
Lime Juice
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Geographical Penetration
North America is the largest market for lime with a share of nearly XX% in 2020
By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global lime marketplace in the year 2020, developing with a CAGR of xx% in the course of the forecast period. U.S. Ruled the North American lime market and turned it into valued at USD XX million within the year 2020. U.S. Accounted for the very best marketplace revenue percentage of XX% within the year 2020. Consumption of citrus culmination inside the U.S has been elevated from 23.82 kilos in 2017 to 23.95 pounds in 2018. Health blessings, nutritive value, and cosmetic uses are the principal reasons for multiplied consumption. The maximum popular lime sorts in the country are Persian lime and key limes. United states on the whole rely upon imports to satisfy its intake demand as domestic manufacturing is very low. A massive share of Persian lime is imported from Mexico as it's miles one in every of the largest producers of Persian lime within the globe.
However, the U.S. Lime marketplace grew to become exceptionally volatile to deliver volume and fee fluctuations owing to its dependency on imports. These elements are affecting the marketplace boom. A decrease in the manufacturing of lime because of detrimental weather conditions and plant sicknesses has brought about the eradication of domestic lime manufacturing inside the United States. However, the demand for lime in family and business culinary applications has grown rapidly due to its flavor and nutritional blessings. The U.S . Has been extraordinarily dependent on lime imports from foreign international locations together with Mexico, Guatemala, and Colombia. Mexico, especially export almost 97% of the lime demand inside the United States.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/lime-market
Competitive Landscape
The global lime market is highly fragmented. There is massive competition with the presence of various small players in the market. Key players in the market include Limoneira, Sundance, and Vanguard International among others. Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Moreover, players can enter the processing market and gain significant profits. As the majority of the United States limes are imported, there are second-grade quality limes coming into the market. This implies that the companies should focus on the quality of the product so as to gain a strong foothold in the market. For instance, in December 2019, ABF Ingredients’ new lime powder, made from real lime puree and juice, is expected to meet for citrus seasonings in salad dressings, ready-meals, and guacamole style snacks. The company added the IP lime powder to its Prodry range in response to strong market demand for lime. The new powder is particularly relevant for ready-made dishes, salad dressings, and snack categories.
