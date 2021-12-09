Urinary Catheters Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Urinary Catheters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period of 2021-2028.
Market Overview
The urinary catheter is an extended hole flexible tube wanted for emptying the bladder and accumulating the urine in a drainage bag. The fabric of the tube may be rubber, silicone, or plastic. If the bladder isn't emptied, the pressure is created in the kidney, which, underneath severe conditions, may additionally lead to kidney failure.
Market Dynamics
The major uses forces are the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, the developing geriatric population, the increasing quotes of weight problems, and the technological improvements inside the cloth used for catheters.
The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence (UI) is anticipated to drive the marketplace. For instance, in keeping with the National Association for Incontinence, nearly two hundred million human beings are tormented by urinary incontinence (UI). As consistent with WomensHealth.Gov, urinary incontinence is two times as common in ladies as in guys, wherein strain urinary incontinence is maximum not unusual amongst ladies who are pregnant, giving start, or going thru menopause. Thus, the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence is driving the marketplace.
The increasing charges of weight problems are also predicted to pressure the marketplace over the forecast duration. Some studies have proven that weight problems are without delay related to urinary incontinence UI. According to several epidemiological research by using the National Institute of Health, every 5-unit growth in BMI can increase someone's risk of urinary incontinence by 60%. Obesity is an impartial risk factor for pressure-associated urinary incontinence and is the most important hazard element for each day urinary incontinence (UI). In weight problems human beings, fat deposits around the abdomen result in a huge range of fitness troubles, like hernia, nerve harm, and weakened bladder muscle groups, that could potentially bring about urinary incontinence. For example, in step with WHO, in 2016, extra than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of those, over 650 million had been obese. Also, 39% of adults elderly 18 years and over have been obese in 2016, and 13% had been overweight. Thus, the increasing obesity quotes globally are expected to drive the marketplace for urinary catheters in the coming years.
However, the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract contamination (CAUTI), and opportunity treatment options for urinary incontinence are probably to prevent the marketplace growth.
The hazard of catheter-related urinary tract contamination (CAUTI) is expected to abate the marketplace boom over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urinary catheters are chargeable for around 75 % of urinary tract infections that human beings gather inside the health center. The risk of contamination is more with an indwelling catheter. According to an article published in BMC Urology, indwelling urinary catheters are the main purpose of healthcare-related urinary tract infections (UTIs). Some of the headaches include hypersensitivity, bladder stones, blood inside the urine, damage to the urethra, kidney damage (with long-time period indwelling catheters), septicemia, or infection of the urinary tract, kidneys, or blood.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Internal Urinary Catheters
External Urinary Catheters
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Clinics
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is dominating the global urinary catheters market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising adoption of urinary catheters, increasing incidence of urinary incontinence, better healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, and high awareness among people regarding urinary dysfunction.
The rising adoption of urinary catheters is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published in 2017 in the British Medical Journal Open, a study on the use of urinary catheters in England during 2012-2016 indicated that urinary catheters are highly ubiquitous with every one in five patients in the hospital and 1 in 14 in community care getting catheterized. Also, nearly 100 million catheters are sold each year, of which the US accounts for a significant share in buying medical devices. Further, the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) estimated that every year in the US, there are more than 250,000 surgeries carried out for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) with approximately 2 million office visits. This may also arise on account of injury or trauma to the penis, urethra, or bladder and is also associated with the pregnancy. Also, UI affects around 6 million American men and 20 million American women at some point in their lives. Thus, the increasing use of urinary catheters is driving the market.
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global urinary catheters market are B. Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, C.R. Bard, Hollister, Medtronic, Teleflex, Boston Scientific Corporation, Convatec Group Plc, and Urocare Products, Inc.
The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the urinary catheters market globally. For instance,
In February 2019, Safe Medical Design Inc. (SMD), a medical device company dedicated to developing safe and cost-effective solutions in urology, announced that the US FDA cleared the Signal Catheter for commercialization in the US.
In 2018, B. Braun invested 1 billion Euros in new productions as well as research and development projects to grow and secure market share.
