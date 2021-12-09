Board Game Indopoly launched at India Pavilion in Dubai Expo
A board game Indopoly, based on ancient culture of India, was launched by government advisory firm Sapio Analytics at the India Pavilion in Expo 2020, Dubai.
Under the guidance of senior officers from the Government of India, and the call from the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, we launch India's own Global Board Game Indopoly”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At an event marked to promote the ancient culture of India, a board game that takes inspiration from the ancient cultural sites of India, was launched to the world at the Expo 2020, Dubai. The game has been created by Games Knight, headed by Mridula Gupta, with support from Heritage Restoration Division of government advisory Sapio Analytics.
— Ashwin Srivastava
The event was attended by dignitaries from around the world and was hosted by the India Pavilion in the Expo 2020. Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, with 192 countries showcasing the best of art, culture, science, technology, and more.
Titled "Indopoly", the board game is a multiplayer, economics-themed board game, with a focus on learning more about the ancient culture of India, created in the backdrop of India's cultural significance in the world. It has been designed to promote "toyconomy", a term coined by the Prime Minister of India, calling for creation of India-themed games and toys.
The launch was done by the Chief Executive Officer of the group Sapio Analytics, Ashwin Srivastava, who spoke about the significance of a global board game themed around ancient culture of India. The launch was part of a bigger event where the first 700 years of Buddhist paintings of the world was revealed by art historian Benoy K Behl.
Heritage Restoration Division of Sapio Analytics has recently partnered with Parthiv Group to beautify cities and towns of India, with ancient Indian artworks, depicting narratives that are expected to transform the tourism economy in the country. As part of this process, it has acquired ownership over an ancient heritage fort based in Rajasthan, where an experience centre for such beautification shall be created.
