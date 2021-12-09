Slide Stainer Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Slide Stainer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
A stainer is used to separate tissues or cells, toecast peri carries microscopic study and identity. A slide stainer automates the staining of organized cytology or histology tissue specimens via diffusing dyes into the samples thru direct or oblique staining, surface adsorption, or mordant staining. A computerized slide stainer uses two procedures, rotating delivery and linear shipping.
There are developing technological improvements in slide stainers with a growing fashion of laboratory processes automation. These are typically used in labs for exceptional histology staining effects. The development within the slide stainer marketplace has visible some vast improvements in their workflows, management and reporting talents, and common productiveness.
Market Dynamics
The international slide stainer marketplace increase is pushed through the rising prevalence of persistent and infectious sicknesses, technological advancements, and developing demand for automation in diagnostics and medical research.
Increasing incidence of chronic sicknesses is anticipated to drive the market increase
The growing occurrence of persistent and lifestyles-threatening illnesses is using pharmaceutical organizations and research corporations to focus on R&D sports to increase powerful therapeutics. Strides made in lab instrumentation automation have caused the application of slide stainers in disease diagnosis and oncology studies.
As in keeping with the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes patients spent US$ 760 billion in 2019, of which, most turned into spent through Type-1 diabetes patients on insulin tablets. Around 463 million adults (20-79 years) are residing with diabetes presently, and via 2045 that is projected to upward thrust to 700 million. The share of type 2 diabetes humans is growing in maximum countries. Also, according to the American Heart Association, in 2015, about 41.5% of the U.S. Populace was tormented by some shape of cardiac disease, it's miles similarly predicted that this occurrence is probable to boom to 45% with the aid of 2035. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S., about 1/2 of the population (47%) of America has at least this type of three dangerous elements.
According to the National Cancer Institute, the most commonplace cancers are prostate most cancers, breast most cancers, lung and bronchus most cancers, colon, and rectum cancer, cancer of the pores and skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis most cancers, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid most cancers and liver most cancers. According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 57% of new cancer cases in 2012 happened in growing regions of the sector which encompass Central America and parts of Africa and Asia; approximately 65% of most cancers deaths also came about in those regions.
Hence, the growing fitness burden of chronic and infectious illnesses is a chief element boosting the demand for slide stainers, specifically in advanced international locations. In developing nations, the prevalence of infectious illnesses has increased the spending of the population on normal fitness checkups, which has advocated healthcare vendors including hospitals to automate lab processes. This has expanded the call for excessive-appearing slide stainers.
The growing adoption of automated slide stainers is predicted to force the marketplace to increase
Biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations normally use slide stainers for the guidance of first-class manipulate slides. These companies' biotechnology functions in an incredibly regulated market. Hence, the call for standardized and rapid workflows has expanded amongst these businesses to satisfy the regulatory and pleasant standards. This has brought about an increasing adoption price of automated slide stainers amongst pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses which reduces the guide interactions and errors and enables in lowering standardization and validation pressure on in-residence laboratories.
The producers are growing automated slide stainers to fulfill unique necessities in numerous laboratory programs. Slide strainers with an automatic cleaning cycle and high-throughput capabilities may be processed in approximately four-five minutes. Both batch-type staining and stain spraying can be achieved in automated slide strainers. Vendors are manufacturing compact slide strainers with built-in layout features. For example, the Histo-Tek® SL Slide Stainer brought an automated slide stainer supplying a brand new degree of comfort and standardization in your low-extent laboratory desires, all at a low overall cost of ownership.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Reagents
Equipment
Consumables & Accessories
By Technology
Immunohistochemistry
Cytology
Hematology
Hematoxylin and Eosin
In Situ Hybridization
Microbiology
Special Stains
By End-User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The slide stainer market is moderately competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Sakura, BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Merck Group, General Data Company, Hardy Diagnostics, among others. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the slide stainer market globally. For instance, in March 2020, ELITechGroup Inc. launched the Aerospray Cytology Slide Stainer Cytocentrifuge which automates the preparation and staining of liquid-based cytology specimens to facilitate the examination of an array of cell differentiations utilizing Papanicolaou staining techniques. The device performs two functions of sample preparation through cytocentrifugation and sample staining.
