Single-use Bioprocessing Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

The Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 16.0% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 16.0% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Single-use bioprocessing systems are bioprocessing gadget this is used as soon as and disposed of. Single-use bioprocessing structures are made from plastic additives that may be sterilized and sealed via the usage of gamma irradiation. Single-use bioprocessing structures are used for mixing, filtration, purification, upstream expression, garage, and separation of biopharmaceutical products. The marketplace is ruled by the availability of several unmarried-use bioprocessing structures along with bioreactors & fermenters, mixers, bags, bioprocess containers, filtration gadgets, tubing, sampling systems, connectors & clamps, and probes & sensors.
Market Dynamics:
The market is driven by the increasing demand for unmarried-use bioprocessing systems with the growing penetration of biopharmaceuticals. Single-use bioprocessing structures are broadly used for the production of biopharmaceutical products which include vaccines, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), customized medication, and others. Single-use bioprocessing systems have numerous advantages including high power efficiency, low water utilization, less ground area requirement, and really low or no chance of product move contamination. Single-use bioprocessing systems are faster to put in force.
There is a boom inside the release of unmarried-use bioprocessing systems. For example, in September 2019, ABEC had launched an unmarried-use bioreactor gadget with a running quantity of 6,000 L three instances that of the enterprise’s popular top limit.
In January 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech had launched the Biostat RM TX with Flexsafe RM TX for producing regular quality mobile merchandise. Biostat RM TX is an unmarried-use bioreactor, a new wave mixed gadget evolved especially for closed, automatic enlargement of steady pleasant cellular products including ex vivo cell immunotherapies. It combines the single-use Flexsafe bag era with the business enterprise’s knowledge in biopharmaceutical automation. Biostat RM TX is designed for scale-out expansion of cells which includes affected person-precise T cells and is a closed machine, comprising of an automated control unit and up to 2 rocking structures to gently agitate unmarried-use Flexsafe RM TX baggage.
The marketplace is witnessing technological advancement for the improvement of single-use bioprocessing systems. For instance, in February 2019, Applikon Biotechnology B.V. Had released the unmarried-use AppliFlex ST lab-scale bioreactor as a giant extension to its range of innovative bioreactor structures. AppliFlex ST is a fully customizable and scalable stirred-tank unmarried-use bioreactor that makes use of 3D printing generation to provide a head plate this is uniquely configured to each character procedure, along with custom impeller design, and special samples port connections. The 3-D printing production era had allowed the multiple alternatives consisting of designed on-demand impellers in Helical, Hydrofoil, Marine, or Rushton formats. It provides the entire reproducibility between the distinct custom-designed bioreactors, presenting specific equal situations between runs.
However, the extractability and leachability troubles concerning disposable components like plastic luggage are hindering market growth. Environmental and economic concerns with the use of unmarried-use bioprocessing systems ought to have a bad effect available on the market.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Media Bags and Containers
Filtration Assemblies
Disposable/Single-Use Bioreactors
Disposable Mixers
Others
By Application
Filtration
Storage
Cell Culture
Mixing
Purification
By End-Users
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Life Science R&D Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations & Manufacturers
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis
The Single-use Bioprocessing market is highly competitive with the presence of several international and local market players. Product diversification, technological advancement, revenue generation, and opportunities intensify the market competition. 3M Company, Applikon Biotechnology, Cesco Bioengineering Co., Danaher Corporation, General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are the leading Market players with significant market share.
Companies are using novel product launches, capacity utilization, technology advancement, new product development, and market expansion strategies for holding their position in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Sartorius launched BIOSTAT RM TX single-use bioreactor for closed and automated expansion of various cellular therapies
In January 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim expanded its commercial biologics manufacturing site in China. The expansion covered the incorporation of a bioreactor with all required infrastructure and utility to support the GMP operations of 2x 2.000 L single-use bioreactor manufacturing lines.
In March 2012, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc had launched the Thermo Scientific HyPerforma Single-Use Bioreactor TK, an integrated system that combines the company’s proven single-use bioreactor technology with a robust controller platform that enhances the functionality and greatly reduces setup times before each production run. The new HyPerforma S.U.B. TK is available in either 50 L or 250 L sizes, both incorporating Thermo Scientific S.U.B. vessels with PC and Delta-V controller systems from Finesse LLC. This enables the use of the HyPerforma S.U.B. TK systems in both process development and cGMP production.
