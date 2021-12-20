Envision:You Awarded Caring for Denver Grant to Expand LGBTQ+ Behavioral Health Provider Training
Training to cover LGBTQ+ youth, older adults, people of color, transgender and non-binary individuals
Envision:You is creating training to provide everyone from all walks of life who identify as queer access to culturally affirming behavioral care to help them heal emotionally.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envision:You received a grant from the Caring for Denver Foundation to expand the LGBTQ+ Behavioral Health Provider Training Program. The $130,487 grant over 24 months will fund development of four training modules to address the specific needs of LGBTQ+ youth, older adults, people of color, transgender and non-binary individuals. These modules will be added to the foundational and advanced courses for behavioral providers and concentrate on the unique experiences and needs these populations face.

In 2022, Envision:You, in partnership with OMNI Institute, will conduct focus groups of individuals with lived experience to inform the content of the four modules. The grant will also cover an advisory committee for each population-specific module to provide ongoing feedback throughout the process to ensure the content is relevant. The new courses are expected to be introduced every four months starting in September 2022.
“Being treated by a provider who doesn’t understand diverse sexual and gender identities may cause more harm than good. We want to make sure that everyone from all walks of life who identify as queer has access to culturally affirming care to help them heal emotionally. Through this Caring for Denver grant, we will expand our training program to give providers the tools they need to create safe spaces for all LGBTQ+ individuals,” said Steven Haden (he/him), chief executive officer of Envision:You.
Launched in February 2021, the LGBTQ+ Behavioral Health Provider Training Program is a multi-phase, in-person and online training program designed for therapists to gain an understanding of cultural relevance and create affirming and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ clients in a behavioral health setting. More than 300 psychologists, social workers, counselors and peer specialists have taken the 75-minute online fundamentals course and 150 have completed the 9-hour advanced training.
“We need to do better for those with mental health and substance misuse needs,” said Lorez Meinhold (she/her), executive director for Caring for Denver Foundation. “Envision:You’s innovative and community-centered solutions to raise awareness and provide culturally affirming care will make a meaningful difference to the LGBTQ+ community in Denver.”
