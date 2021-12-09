JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, THE AUTISM LIVE TOY GUIDE IS AVAILABLE ONLINE
The Autism Live Podcast is rated #1 year after year. The Toy Guide features the best-rated toys for those on the spectrum.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast on the internet. For the past decade, Autism Live has featured an annual Festival of Toys, reviewing and recommending top toys and the ways they can help ignite the hearts and minds of those on the autism spectrum. The 2021 Autism Live Toy and Gift Guide details all of the winners in six categories: Baby/Toddler, Preschool, School-aged, Tween/Teen, Adult, and Caregiver.
In each of these 6 categories, there are 16 winners which are: Best Educational Toy, Best Social Skill Builder, Best Language Builder, Best Card/Board Game, Best Motor Play Toy, Therapist Recommendation Award, Parent Recommendation Award, Best Sensory Toy Award, Best Book Award, Best Puzzle Award, Boredom Buster Toy Award, Best Oldie but Goody Award, Best STEM Toy, Best Arts & Crafts Award, Best Empowering Employment Award, and the Autism Live Top Toy Award.
“Each toy is thoughtfully chosen by a small team led by toy enthusiasts, Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh and myself,” says Autism Live host Shannon Penrod. “Toys are powerful tools to ignite the imagination of all children. When my son was diagnosed with Autism it was important to me to find toys that would make him happy and help him to grow. I would get so excited when I found a toy that he connected with and when the toy also helped him to LEARN…I would be over the moon as a parent! Parents started asking us for recommendations and so we started featuring great toys which naturally progressed into doing the annual toy guide.”
Also helping to choose the toys for the toy guide is world-renowned autism expert, Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. Additional input is received from parents and behavior therapists from all over the world as part of Autism Live’s interactive programming.
Interested shoppers can visit the 2021 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide by visiting The Autism Network at www.AutismNetwork.com
Each toy features a brief description and why Autism Live felt it deserved an award. Toys featured in the guide are from top toy manufacturers including, Leap Frog®, Osmo®, Hasbro®, Play Monster®, Ann Williams®, Fat Brain Toys®, Wrebbit 3D®, Mudpuppy®, Distroller®, Lux Blox®, Smart Felt Toys®, Go Chuckle®, Discovery Toys®, Salus Brands®, Fun in Motion®, Gutter Games® and many, many MORE!
Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news, and resource-packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade-long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Ask Dr. Doreen features world-renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Wednesdays at 1 pm ET, 10 am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter, or FaceBook.
Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok at @AskDrDoreen
The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast and features Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. The Autism Network’s newest podcast, Stories from the Spectrum will debut in 2022 and will feature programming that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.
