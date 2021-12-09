It’s tech vs. Covid at ShowStoppers press event during CES 2022

Plus … cleaner, safer air and surfaces – and new healthtech is changing lives for people with concussions, diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson’s

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech is taking on Covid – and new healthtech is changing lives for people with diabetes, heart disease and Parkinson’s Disease -- at ShowStoppers® at CES, https://www.showstoppers.com, the press event scheduled for 5 Jan. 2022 during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

Journalists attending ShowStoppers @ CES 2022 will discover new tech evolving to meet the challenges of the pandemic – including two companies set to debut devices that could neutralize viruses or detect SARS-Cov2 and influenza B in 15 seconds or less.

Separately, Abbott, https://www.abbott.com, will showcase life-changing health tech just before it takes the stage as the first-ever CES keynote address from a healthcare innovator. During ShowStoppers, journalists will meet with doctors and inventors of the first rapid, portable blood test for concussions, the latest sensor tech for people with diabetes, apps for people with heart disease, Parkinson's, chronic pain and more.

Airthings, https://www.airthings.com, will debut new additions to its family of indoor air-quality monitors that track for particulate matter, C02, radon and more.

Air-Clenz-equipped desktop computer monitors, https://www.air-clenz.com, will make workplaces healthier, and workers more productive and happier by quickly capturing and cleaning air to a 99.97 percent level free of COVID-19 and its variants, and other viruses.

For home, school, work and travel, UVCeed, https://uvceed.com, demonstrates the safest mobile UV light sanitizer that is 99.9% effective at killing germs, virus, and bacteria. Easily attached to a mobile phone and integrated with the UVCeed app, iCide Technology utilizes the phone camera, AI and machine vision to show when a surface is clean and safe.

The press event organizes product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

