World Must Act on Climate Crisis

SANTA FE – Today, at the Special Session of the New Mexico Legislature, Senate Majority Whip Linda M. Lopez (D- Albuquerque) introduced Senate Bill 2, a map proposing new boundaries for the state’s 42 Senate Districts in accordance with the decennial redistricting process for NM’s Congressional Districts, State Senate, State House & Public Education Commission.

The map proposed complements the mission of the New Mexico Citizen Redistricting Committee (CRC), taking into consideration the statewide public input provided to the CRC and the legal requirements and prohibitions guiding the CRC in their work.

“For the past four months New Mexico Senate Democrats have participated in and engaged with the Citizens Redistricting Committee. This included listening to the public comment and committee members’ deliberations, reviewing the many map concepts provided in the process, and analyzing the committee’s work evaluations,” said bill sponsor Senator Lopez. “The bill I have introduced today contains a majority of the work provided to us by the committee. It also reflects the diversity of our state, fully recognizes the needs of our Native American Communities, and protects the many communities of interest within New Mexico’s borders.”

“I would like to acknowledge the collaboration from the Indian Affairs Department, the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission, the All Pueblo Council of Governors, the Native American Voters Alliance, and all the participating individuals for coming to an agreement on the consensus map introduced today,” said Senator Shannon Pinto (D- Tohatchi). “While district lines may be moved to accommodate shifts in population, it’s important to keep in mind that these lines should not be viewed as lines of division. We are all New Mexicans, and I will always work with my fellow legislators to see that every person is listened to and represented.”

“We had to solve for some pretty significant population changes in the Albuquerque area. Adjusting for those shifts while taking into account communities of interest was a challenge that this map has solved in a smart and meaningful way,” said Senator Harold Pope Jr. (D- Albuquerque).

“I’d like to thank the CRC and all of the individuals and organizations who participated in the process that got us to where we are today,” said Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D- Silver City). “It’s important that every voice in New Mexico is heard, and this map will ensure that those voices are well-represented from all of the communities we serve.”

SB2 and the associated map can be found on the New Mexico Legislative web site at:

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Legislation/Legislation?chamber=S&legType=B&legNo=2&year=21s2

