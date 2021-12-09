European MIS Spinal Implants Markets Set to Recover After a Steep Decline Due to COVID-19

The European market for spinal implants is considered to be one of the most exciting segments of the orthopedics market and the MIS market is projected to increase substantially by 2028.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the European Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market (MIS), addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2022, 2023, and beyond. Despite the ongoing global pandemic, the value of the market increased in 2021 after a steep decline in 2020. Moving forward, iData forecasts that new devices and the growing population demographic in Europe will encourage significant growth within both markets by 2028.

According to iData's European Market Report for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, covering 14 countries, the European market was estimated at €194 million respectively, in 2021. The market was able to encourage growth from their 2021 evaluation, and is expected to exceed €289 million by 2028. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the European Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants Market includes procedure volumes for minimally invasive spine surgery, the MIS interbody device market, MIS pedicle screw market, spinous process fixation market, facet fixation market, MIS sacroiliac joint fusion market, spinal endoscopy market, and MIS surgery instrumentation market. For this innovative market, continuous growth of the target population (baby boomers), allows for advances in market growth as this demographic is one of the fastest-growing demographic cohorts in Europe.

Among the many competitors within these markets, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, and NuVasive lead the European MIS Interbody Device Market. Additionally, Zimmer Biomet, Nuvasive, and Medtronic lead the Spinous Process Fixation Market, while SI-BONE, Medtronic, and Globus Medical control the majority of the MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within these reports which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the links below to download a Free Research Summary of the European Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants Market:

https://idataresearch.com/product/minimally-invasive-spine-surgery-market-europe/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com