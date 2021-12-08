Submit Release
Maine School Safety Center to Offer Office Hours for School Staff

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center (MCCS) is happy to announce that they are offering virtual Office Hours to connect with Maine school personnel who oversee school safety planning.  An open forum to bring questions, ideas or concerns, the team will be available to provide support and technical assistance every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am-11am thru February 17.

The office hours will provide an opportunity to check in and ask questions or seek support for subject matters such as:

  • Forming Collaborative Safety Teams
  • Resources for the prevention of youth violence
  • Recommendations to support a positive school environment
  • Multi Hazard mitigation and response plans
  • Site assessments
  • Climate Assessment
  • Training exercises
  • School Safety Services
  • SRO MOUs
  • SRO and Administrative Team building
  • SRO training opportunities

Please hop in for an informal discussion about any of the above listed topics, or any other way the Maine School Safety Center can support your school.  If those days/times do not work, we are still available to do the same anytime by phone, email, Teams, or Zoom. As always, the MSSC can still be reached by email or phone to answer questions, collaborate, or commiserate.

Topic: Maine School Safety Center Virtual Office Hours

Time: Dec 7, 2021 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada). Every week on Tue, Thu, until Feb 17, 2022, 22 occurrence(s)

Join Zoom Meeting here  (same link each meeting)

Please download and import the iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system.

For further information contact Rob Susi, Coordinator of School Safety and Security Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) at robert.w.susi@Maine.gov

