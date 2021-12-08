FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 8, 2021

Government Relations and Public Affairs

Media Advisory Grand opening celebration of the District Court Help Center in Montgomery County

The grand opening of the District Court Help Center in Rockville will take place Friday, December 10, at the District Court in Montgomery County. District Court Help Centers offer free limited legal help for individuals who are not represented by an attorney. Attorneys assist with civil, district court case types, including landlord and tenant, small claims, return of property, domestic violence, debt collection, and expungement. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and tours of the center.

WHO: Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland District Administrative Judge Sherri D. Koch, District Court in Montgomery County Wilhelm H. Joseph, Jr., executive director, Maryland Legal Aid Nicolle Katrivanos, supervising attorney, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance, LLC

WHAT: District Court Help Center in Rockville grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: District Court in Montgomery County, 6th floor 191 E. Jefferson St., Rockville, Md. Livestreaming available: https://mdcourts.gov/eservices/zoomvideo/aoc/grpa

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, communications@mdcourts.gov , if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent.

