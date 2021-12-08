NH Fish and Game Biennial Public Hearings Set for December 28 and December 29

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 December 8, 2021

Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold two biennial hearings in December, giving the general public an opportunity to offer input on any aspect of Department operations. The two sessions will be held on:

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 , at 6:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH

, at 6:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office on Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH

“We welcome hunters, anglers, and others who care about wildlife in New Hampshire to attend one of these biennial hearings and share your ideas about how we can serve you better,” said Scott Mason, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Pursuant to RSA 206:11, biennial hearings are held in odd-numbered years to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on and suggest changes to fishing and hunting rules, wildlife management strategies, and other Fish and Game functions. Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission, Executive Director Mason, and other Fish and Game staff will be present at the hearings to answer questions from the public.

Please note that the Department will not make any proposals for changes to hunting or fishing rules at the biennial hearings. Game management issues, such as the number of moose permits to be issued, the number of either-sex days provided during future deer seasons, or the length of our regional bear seasons, will be handled as part of the game management rulemaking process scheduled to begin following the 2022 hunting seasons. Biennial hearings are broader in scope, allowing the public to comment on any aspect of the Department’s operations, without the urgency of specific species management proposals.

As the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works in partnership with the public to:

Conserve, manage and protect these resources and their habitats

Inform and educate the public about these resources

Provide the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources

To learn more visit www.wildnh.com.