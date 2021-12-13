Introvert Celebrates One Year Anniversary of their Website
Introvert launched their site a year ago. They continue to offer clean beauty and sustainable lifestyle products.ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introvert is proud to announce the upcoming one-year anniversary of their website launch. Since January 8, 2021, they've been curating and sharing a growing collection of clean beauty and sustainable lifestyle products. Some of which are handcrafted right here, in St. Louis.
Their inventory includes multiple lines of skincare, haircare, body products and tools, bath soaks, shampoos, and moisturizers. Their bath collection has a wide range, with everything from towels and robes to bath bombs and safe products for mom and baby. But their true passion revolves around a mindset: turning the mundane into ritual. For Dani, founder of Introvert, it begins with surrounding yourself with beauty and clean, non-toxic products.
Introvert is extremely proud of their approach to self-regulation. Low standards in the beauty industry allow for a number of harmful ingredients to be added to products as well as questionable business ethics on how products are sourced and made are all too common to see.
Introvert has high standards. Their products are sourced ethically and they contain only clean ingredients. They are all of course cruelty-free, which means that the products themselves and all individual ingredients have not been tested on animals. Introvert only partners with brands that share their values and all products have been thoroughly researched and tested prior to the approval of partnerships.
On their website, you can easily find a list of ingredients that are banned from all products sold by Introvert as well as details about why those ingredients are not tolerated.
After years of being the person that family and friends turned to for guidance on choosing clean beauty and lifestyle products, Dani chose to curate and share her favorites on introverthome.com. Cheekily named Introvert because as one herself, these were the products and rituals Dani reaches for in order to recharge to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle. The business now thrives in helping introverts and extroverts alike benefit from self-care routines and using beauty to shift the mindset around the mundane.
Dani and her extroverted husband Jimmy bring their individual strengths and views to Introvert to advocate for prioritizing a balanced and mindful lifestyle.
