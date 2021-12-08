QUI TALKS’ LATEST EPISODE FEATURES VETERAN PUBLICIST LYNN ALLEN JETER
Jeter Recounts Her 35 Years in the Entertainment IndustryLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weekly talk show “Qui Talks,” featured on iHeartRadio, IGTV, Facebook, and YouTube, spotlights veteran entertainment publicist, Lynn Allen Jeter, in its latest episode. Jeter details her vast history which began during the early years of Motown Records and has burgeoned into a successful boutique agency that caters to budding talents, small businesses, profit & non-profit organizations, special events, and production coordination. Her agency has become one of the most respected public relations firms in the industry. The episode can be viewed here on YouTube.com.
“Qui Talks” (pronounced ‘Cue’ Talks) invites viewers to follow female host Qui Talks, as she showcases exclusive interviews and discussions on fashion, music, health and fitness, events and much more. The interviews include a variety of indie artists and influential professionals across California and the US. Each episode offers unique insights into the worlds of music, pop culture, fashion, health, love and much more. “Qui Talks” is about enabling individuals to come together and express how they have experienced the indescribable joys that come from every aspect of this world. Turn on your devices or switch on your speakers and get ready to laugh, cry and be entertained.
About The Women Behind “Qui Talks”: Quisha Joacin & Rosa Veleno
Host, Creator, & Executive Producer: Quisha Joacin is a media and marketing maven, bringing 10+ years’ experience in media and marketing as a broadcast journalist, fashion marketer & merchandiser and digital & experiential marketer. Companies Ms. Joacin has worked with include Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week, Ace Fashion Designer Tracy Reese and Marketing Agency On Board Experiential. Miss Joacin created “Qui Talks” from her passion in media and marketing but also to inspire all young minds that what they truly aspire to be is within themselves to unleash.
Creative Director & Co-Producer: Rosa Veleno®, is an Entertainment Publicist, mentored by Lynn Allen Jeter, worked has worked for IT Girl PR, and later opened her boutique firm to offer Music PR services. She has worked with artists and brands like Nate “Immpaac” Jolley, Green Pines Media, Abena Akuaba, Tru Def, 4 The Love Sessions, and more. Behind the camera, her clients include Richard Lawson Studios, Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, Robin Downes’ Yoga Flava, and Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson.
