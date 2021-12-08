Free ice fishing seminar offered in Rock Springs

Green River - Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism is hosting a free ice fishing seminar. The seminar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-5 PM at Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs campus room 1306. The number of participants will be limited to a total of 30. John Walrath, fisheries biologist with Wyoming Game and Fish, will be teaching tips and tricks for targeting lake trout and burbot through the ice at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Please RSVP by calling 307-382-2538 or emailing lucy@tourwyoming.com

- WGFD -