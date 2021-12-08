Exclusive: A Special Wedding Venue For a Special Guest: Tennessee Skilled Nursing Center Hosted Nuptial Ceremony
LEBANON, TN, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, servicing the skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation populations, was proud to recently add to its accolades wedding venue! Lebanon Center was proud to host a special wedding for the family of beloved patient Mr. Chumbler.
The beautiful Chumbler family celebrating Steve and Christine’s union at Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Bride and groom, Steve and Christine, with proud father, Mr. Chumbler, patient at Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Steve Chumbler, son of Mr. Chumbler, along with his fiance Christine, were so excited to share in the happiness of their engagement with Steve’s parents.
Like many couples, Christine and Steve dreamed of their big day together where they would tie the knot. The happy couple had been together for two years and were patiently awaiting the perfect time for their wedding, as they were determined to have some very special guests- Steve’s father and mother- to witness their union.
Steve’s father and mother were integral parts of his life, and the wedding would not be the same without them.
As Mr. Chumbler was previously in an assisted living community, there had been some mild setbacks for the festivities. This all changed when Mr. Chumbler became a patient at Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing!
The happy couple reached out to the administrative and recreational team at the community, and Lebanon Center was excited to get right to planning this incredible wedding day!
Lebanon Center hosted a stunning nuptial ceremony, with the bride and groom being escorted down the aisle by their parents. The guests of honor Mr. and Mrs. Chumbler had front row seats to the happiest day of their son’s life, welcoming a new Mr. and Mrs. Chumbler!
Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing thanks Christine, Steve, and Mr. Chumbler for allowing them to host such a special day in their families lives, and they wish the beautiful couple all the best in their future endeavors.
Mr. Chumbler will soon discharge back to living with his wife in assisted living, returning home with the incredible memories of his time at Lebanon Center!
Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is a member of the CareRite Centers Network, a dynamic healthcare organization that services the short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term care needs for those across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
