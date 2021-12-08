Interstate 90 Ramps to Reopen in Erie County

​All the Interstate 90 ramps at the Route 18 interchange in Girard Township, Erie County will be open by Friday, December 10, 2021.

Some of the I-90 on and off ramps have been closed since the demolition of the bridge that carried Route 18 over the highway earlier this fall. A new bridge is expected to open next year.

With the reopening of the ramps, I-90 westbound traffic can exit onto Route 18 northbound and Route 18 southbound traffic can merge onto I-90 westbound. I-90 eastbound traffic can exit onto Route 18 southbound and Route 18 northbound traffic can merge onto I-90 eastbound.

When using the ramps, motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns.

The ramps are expected to remain open until construction restarts in the spring, at which time they will be closed as needed to complete work on the new bridge and two teardrop roundabouts at the interchange.

McKee Road Bridge near mile marker 5 has reopened to traffic as well. The bridge had been closed for preservation work since August 2021.

The work is part of a project to reconstruct I-90 from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5. Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

