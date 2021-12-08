New Van Meter, Inc. Website, an Xngage Collaboration, Honored as "Best of the Best"
Website Effectively Targets and Onboards Both Buyers and Sellers in B2B Electrical Distribution
We are successful when our clients achieve real business value in ecommerce.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage, a digital commerce services firm that specializes in B2B ecommerce, was recognized as part of a winning team for its 2021 website excellence. The annual tED Magazine “Best of the Best” Awards selected electrical distributor Van Meter, Inc., an Xngage B2B ecommerce client, for the best website in the "Distributor: $101M-$400M category 2021 Best of the Best Winners: Website" based on an adjudicated review. The Van Meter website was chosen as a winner because of its internal and external research used in targeting, and its immediate impact for the company.
— Joe Albrecht, CEO and Co-Founder, Xngage
“We're thrilled that our collaboration with Van Meter produced real business value, and that they received this award,” said Joe Albrecht, CEO and Managing Partner of Xngage. “It is an honor for us to work with forward-thinking B2B clients like Van Meter, and we’re truly happy to be a part of their success.”
The website effort focused on three user groups: existing customers, as well as both inside and outside sales representatives. The Xngage philosophy of improving both buyer and seller interactions was embraced by the team at Van Meter. This focus led to a better messaging strategy and ultimately adoption by key users. The effective buyer and seller onboarding helped to drive sales, which furthered a key Van Meter goal of increased sales growth from the ecommerce channel.
Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm that focuses on the B2B market with clients in industrial, manufacturing, electrical, construction, food service, healthcare, and high-tech industries. Xngage utilizes a 4-pillar digital success framework to assist their B2B clients and focuses on solutions for both seller and buyer interactions with an eye toward the “Interactions of Tomorrow” which includes voice commerce, visual commerce, and a range of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things solutions. Clients are supported wherever they are on their digital journey by a range of experts who are committed to their success. For more information, visit B2B E-Commerce Experts & Digital Commerce Agency | Xngage, Cleveland Ohio .
