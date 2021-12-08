Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Kelli Deveaux

Maine DOE team member Kelli Deveaux is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Kelli in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Director of Communications.

What do you like best about your job?

I love sharing stories about the amazing work of educators across our state and about the accomplishments of our students. I also enjoy celebrating and promoting the service that our DOE team provides to the field and helping to answer questions, find resources or make connections for people. I believe deeply that education is the greatest gift and most important responsibility of our society.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I was honored to be asked to assume this role in 2019, after 27 years in public education in Southern Maine. My background as a high school English teacher and then administrator gave me invaluable experience that shapes my perspectives and drives my commitment to ensuring that we use communication to inform, elevate and celebrate for the greater good. I love that I learn and am awestruck daily, but I still miss the day to day interactions with students.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Whatever adventure I can find! We have 3 very involved and active kids, and sometimes I love to hide from them all and just read a great book in peace, but as a family we love to travel and explore, attend games to cheer on most NE teams, cook for and entertain friends and family, and we are rarely sitting still- whether it’s hiking, running, swimming or skiing, we are all in!

