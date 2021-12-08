Submit Release
Inmate dies at TSCI

December 7, 2021 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – Michael Becker #88880, age 25, died this morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). His sentence started on January 4, 2019. Becker was serving a 15 to 20 year sentence on charges out of Buffalo County that included robbery and second degree assault.  

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

