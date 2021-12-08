Registration is now open for Smart Water Systems 2022

SMi Group reports: The Smart Water Systems Conference is set to return in April 2022 with a key focus delivering innovation and resilience through collaboration

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 11th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference, taking place on the 4th and 5th April 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference will have a key focus on delivering innovation and resilience through collaboration.

Chair for the conference is industry expert Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, Sutton & East Surrey Water Plc.

Interested parties can register for the conference at www.smart-water-systems.com/PR1EIN and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £400 which expires 17th December 2021.

The conference will also bring a cutting-edge panel discussion on “Insights, lessons learnt and headlines from smart meter programmes in the UK” led by Andrew Tucker, Water Demand Reduction Manager, Thames Water, Kevin Murray, Metering Technology & Solutions Specialist, Irish Water, Doug Spencer, Head of Smart Metering, Anglian Water Services Limited.

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

•Receive updates on smart meter programmes and results of Smart Meter Trials from the major water utilities in the U.K. and Europe and understand the challenges facing water utilities after the smart meter roll out, as well as the lessons learnt

•Learn about Ofwat’s new £200m innovation fund will help encourage and support new ideas.

•Explore how to deploy and capture data from Smart meters with IoT-communication without using a cloud-solution

•Examine various methods to analyse data from Artificial Intelligence software that detect leaks.

•Learn how collaboration and efficiency of communication between utilities can enhance the uptake of innovations

•Understand the specific challenges from monitoring and analysing data when using the latest methodologies and technologies for locating new leaks and hidden leaks

•Realise how digital technology can help reduce operational expenditure in the water sector.

•Gather first-hand knowledge on how to use predictive models to enrich (missing) data to prevent leakage of broken water mains

Building on the success of previous years, SMi’s 11th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference will offer you peer-to-peer networking with leaders in the Smart Water Market give delegates in depth knowledge on the requirements you need to build an efficient Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

View the agenda and speaker line – up at www.smart-water-systems.com/PR1EIN

Sponsors: Diehl Metering, Electroscan Inc, Gutermann

For sponsorship enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons, Project Manager on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or e-mail agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries or a press pass contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or email ngaloria@smi-online.co.uk

Smart Water Systems

4 -5 April 2022

London, UK

www.smart-water-systems.com/PR1EIN

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk