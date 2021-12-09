ORM Fertility Welcomes Dr. Jillian Kurtz, DO, to Its World-Class Practice

Dr. Jillian Kurtz, DO

The board-eligible reproductive endocrinologist becomes ORM’s sixth physician at its downtown Portland location

Helping women through vulnerable situations has always felt natural and normal for me. I grew up with three sisters, and have always been drawn to taking care of women.” — Dr. Jillian Kurtz, DO

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORM Fertility, a world-class fertility center that is passionately committed to helping people grow their families, is thrilled to welcome Dr. Jillian Kurtz, DO, to its team of fertility experts at its downtown Portland location. She joins five other reproductive endocrinologists in helping families around the world on their fertility journeys by providing personalized, compassionate care and utilizing the most advanced fertility treatment options available.

Dr. Kurtz, DO, is a board-certified OBGYN, and a board-eligible reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. As a Portland native, she is “very excited to be back in the Pacific Northwest and to start serving patients here,” following her medical training at Rocky Vista University in Colorado, Doctors Hospital in Ohio, and Drexel University in Pennsylvania. Dr. Kurtz’s passion for women’s health and overall reproductive health was sparked well before medical school, when she worked at Planned Parenthood during college as a patient advocate. “Helping women through vulnerable situations has always felt natural and normal for me,” she says. “I grew up with three sisters, and have always been drawn to taking care of women.”

Her interest in reproductive autonomy grew from there to include advocating for people’s rights to build the families they desire. “It is so rewarding to help individuals and couples reach their reproductive goals,” she says. “Everyone deserves to have a family, and it’s wonderful to see more and more unique approaches to families growing and thriving.”

Having experienced her own fertility challenges, Dr. Kurtz is a strong advocate for a proactive approach to fertility and educating individuals on services like egg freezing. “For those women who haven’t yet found a life partner or are unsure if they even want children, egg freezing is a fantastic way to gain some peace of mind,” she says.

The addition of Dr. Kurtz to the practice further establishes ORM Fertility and the Pacific Northwest as a premier destination for people seeking fertility treatment, including in vitro fertilization, advanced genetic screening, egg donors, and safe surrogacy.



About ORM Fertility

ORM Fertility was founded as Oregon Reproductive Medicine in 1989. Since then, the clinic has expanded from one doctor to 6 doctors who are passionately committed to helping people grow their families, and from one clinic to seven locations. Over 32 years, ORM Fertility has helped welcome more than 10,000+ babies into the world through its treatments for individuals and couples that are specific to their unique parenthood journeys. ORM Fertility is committed to achieving the highest success rates and provides a customized, compassionate patient experience. Unrivaled expertise, outstanding results, and personalized care make ORM Fertility one of the most sought-after fertility providers in the world. Visit ormfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.



