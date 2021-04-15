ORM FERTILITY CELEBRATES NATIONAL INFERTILITY AWARENESS WEEK WITH #PINEAPPLEPLEDGE AND DONATION MATCH FOR RESOLVE

Take the #PineapplePledge to drive #InfertilityAwareness and show support for the infertility community. To receive a Pineapple Empowerment Pin, submit a photo of the receipt of your $10 donation to Resolve during NIAW (April 18 - April 24th, 2021) at ormfertility.com/niaw.

The Pledge aims to break down the stigma surrounding infertility and generate donations for national infertility nonprofit, RESOLVE.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of this year’s National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), taking place April 18 through April 24, ORM Fertility is launching the #PineapplePledge, which encourages others to show their support for those experiencing infertility. The Pledge was created with the intent of empowering the infertility community, helping break down the stigma surrounding infertility, and generating donations for the nonprofit RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

ORM Fertility is asking their community and the general public to join the conversation online by pledging to “Change the Conversation, Reduce the Stigma, Empower Others, and Show Support for Those Struggling with Infertility,” and by offering financial support through a $10 donation to RESOLVE. ORM Fertility is matching every $10 Pineapple Pledge donation to RESOLVE, up to $5,000.

ORM doesn’t want the conversation to stop online. To continue raising awareness year-round, ORM will send Pineapple Empowerment pins to all Pledge-takers. Recipients are encouraged to wear their pins with pride as a symbol of awareness and to provide greater allyship for those impacted by infertility.

How does it work?

The Pineapple Pledge is hosted on ormfertility.com/niaw and shared on ORM’s social media platforms (@ormfertility on Facebook and Instagram). Anyone can take the Pineapple Pledge to raise infertility awareness and receive their complimentary Pineapple Empowerment Pin from April 18 through April 25. Show your support online by taking the Pledge, tagging ORM Fertility, and using #PineapplePledge on social media.

Why the Pineapple?

Pineapples are embraced with pride by the infertility community as a symbol of strength, determination, and poise. While the pineapple doesn’t have any scientifically proven impact on fertility, many people note the medicinal purposes of the mix of enzymes they contain, called bromelain, which may decrease scar tissue and inflammation. The other connections between the pineapple and infertility are more anecdotal, including, the widely used maxim, “Stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside.”

NIAW is a national movement that unites millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families. ORM Fertility is committed to continuing to change perceptions of infertility by being part of the NIAW movement and supporting RESOLVE through efforts like the Pineapple Pledge.

Infertility Facts

1 in 8 couples (or 12% of married women) have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. (2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, CDC)

7.4 million women (or 11.9% of women) have received infertility services in their lifetime. (2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, CDC)

Approximately one-third of infertility is attributed to the female partner, one-third is attributed to the male partner, and one-third is caused by a combination of problems in both partners or is unexplained. (www.asrm.org)

A couple ages 29-33 with a normal functioning reproductive system has only a 20-25% chance of conceiving in any given month. (National Women’s Health Resource Center)

After six months of trying, 60% of couples will conceive without medical assistance. (Infertility As A Covered Benefit, William M. Mercer, 1997)

Take the #PineapplePledge at ormfertility.com/niaw



