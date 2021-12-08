Submit Release
U-Reach Achieves AS9100 Rev D Certification

CHINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. announced that it has passed the stringent AS9100 requirements and now matches key standards for the aviation, space, and defense industries (commonly referred to as the aerospace industry).

AS9100 is an internationally recognized quality management standard that utilizes the more common ISO 9001 standard but complements it with a few critical requirements found in the aerospace industry. The aerospace industry works with machinery whose parts cannot fail as a matter of life or death such as airplanes or weaponry. Hence, a standard that eliminates counterfeit parts, enhances safety, and corroborates the equipment’s functionality is critical to the success of the industry.

U-Reach incorporates only the highest quality components sourced from trusted, reputable vendors. As such, U-Reach duplicators have been MIL-STD-810 H certified, and along with the newly acquired AS9100 quality management system, customers can confidently rely on the efficacy of U-Reach duplicators and sanitizers.

About U-Reach Data Solutions Inc.
With 20 years of experience, U-Reach Group specializes in the design and production of stable, high-speed data solution equipment, with a competitive product portfolio which includes duplication, inspection, and sanitization and covers Flash, HDD, and M.2 PCI-E SSDs.

In 2012, U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. established in California as the USA headquarter, extending the manufacturer's services to North America, offering quality deliveries to meet ever-changing market needs.

Its well-known brand “U-Reach” has been marketed worldwide, and its data equipment has been adopted by many leading manufacturers and companies in the semiconductor IC design field, electronic foundries, military and government institutions, medical and healthcare centers, schools, film production and entertainment industries. To date, U-Reach has become the designated supplier for many semiconductor IC design factories.

U-Reach has set up seven branches around the world, providing a global technical support center (Technological Support Center) and is committed to offering real-time service to local clients and multinational companies.

USA Marketing Team
UReach Data Solutions, Inc
+1 9096287030
info@ureach-usa.com

