Theranosti and Great Product Announce Strategic Partnership to bring Groundbreaking Cancer Treatment to the US

Theranosti Centre and Great Product, Inc. Announce a Strategic Partnership to Bring Intraoperative Radiotherapy to the US for the Treatment of Cancer.
Our mission is the integration of multidisciplinary technologies for the treatment of cancer. We want to bring this revolutionary technology to the US and have chosen Great Product for this mission”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theranosti Centre, an innovative research company that developed a new intraoperative radiotherapy system that uses neutron beams to irradiate tumors at a wider and deeper range, and Great Product, a venture development firm that stages Italian and European companies for successful funding and commercialization in the United States, announced a strategic partnership focused on commercializing Theranosti’s innovative technology in the North-American market. This alliance allows Theranosti to bring a unique, efficient and compact technology to fight cancer to top American health care compa- nies. Great Product adds another highly successful, innovative company to its portfolio.
— Prof. Maurizio Martellini, Co-Founder and Scientific Director of Theranosti
Great Product is one of the most innovative venture development firms in the U.S. and Europe. Great Product has a unique business model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and huge commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. Great Product’s team is made up of proven entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
Theranosti has developed an intraoperative radiotherapy system that uses neutron beams to irradiate a wider and deeper range of tumors than supported by current technologies. Theranosti’s device, the Neutron Brush, is an efficient and compact plasma neutron generator which can be located in an op- erating room as it does not contain radioactive sources. Neutron Intraoperative Radiotherapy is a novel treatment approach and based on the compact neutron generator developed by Theranosti. Patients will be able to receive the “one-shot", highly efficient radiotherapy treatments during surgery and avoid extended, rigorous radiotherapy post-surgery.
“Theranosti is excited to partner with Great Product and the team that Jonathan Ramaci has assembled” said Prof. Maurizio Martellini, Co-Founder and Scientific Director of Theranosti Centre. He added, “Our mission is the integration of different multidisciplinary technologies for the treatment of cancer, and we have patented and prototyped an advanced neutron intraoperative radiotherapy device that is fully functional and certified. We want to bring this revolutionary technology to North- America and we have chosen Great Product to support us in this mission”.
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds, “Theranosti Centre is an outstanding company with an exceptional team comprised of some of the top Italian physicists and nuclear experts. They have a unique patent portfolio and a revolutionary technology for the cure of cancer”. Mr. Ramaci further added that, “There has never been a better time for innovative European Companies to embrace the Great Product model as the U.S. market continues to experience geometric growth.”
About Theranosti Centre s.r.l.
Theranosti Centre was founded in 2016 by Maurizio Martellini, Theoretical Physicist and Lecturer at the University of Insubria, and Giuseppe Gherardi, former Head of the Nuclear Department at the Na- tional Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA). TheranostiCentre has developed a new intra-operative radiotherapy system which uses neutron beams to irradiate a wider range of tumors at different stages. The device, called Neutron Brush, is efficient and compact and can be located in an operating room as it does not contain radioactive sources.
Learn more at https://www.theranosti.com/
About Great Product, Inc.
Great Product (GP) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the top European Companies to fund and commercialize in North America. Great Product has assembled a partnership that wholly supports our portfolio companies and is comprised of subject matter experts in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, government relations, green energy, intellectual property, FDA regulations, finance, marketing and commercialization. Great Product has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, Rome, Italy, Milan, Italy and Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
