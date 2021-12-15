Grand Strand Health Welcomes Galen College of Nursing to Myrtle Beach
Galen College of Nursing is planning a new campus on the Grand Strand Medical Center campus to help address the growing nursing shortageMYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing and HCA Healthcare are pleased to announce plans to open a campus in Myrtle Beach, SC. This is Galen’s fourth new campus announcement since the nursing college was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020, helping support the College’s 30-year mission to expand access to quality education and become a premier destination for those interested in pursuing nursing careers.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections 2019-2029, the Bureau projects 175,900 openings for registered nurses (RNs) each year through 2029 when nurse retirements and workforce exits are factored into the number of nurses needed in the U.S. In addition to five existing campuses, Galen has expanded its educational footprint to Miami, FL, Austin, TX, and Nashville, TN to help address the nation’s increasing nursing shortage.
The new 19,000 square-foot campus facility, located inside Grand Strand Health’s Medical Office Building, will feature advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning. Solely focused on nursing education, Galen strives to elevate the student experience with an emphasis on student support and courses carefully designed to prepare practice-ready graduates. Galen’s student support model has helped thousands of graduates enter the profession with consistently high NCLEX pass rates.
“Galen is uniquely positioned to stem the nursing shortage threatening the delivery of quality care across the country. With the addition of the Myrtle Beach campus, we are proud to help expand a diverse population of qualified, well-prepared, and compassionate nurses in the community,” said Mark Vogt, Galen’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to South Carolina and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in the Myrtle Beach area,”
Tiffany Keys, chief nursing officer of Grand Strand Health, added, “We are excited to work with Galen to recruit future nursing graduates who will expand and enhance our community’s workforce. With this Academic Practice Partnership, we are poised to provide the best education and patient care possible.”
Located at 920 Doug White Dr., the Myrtle Beach campus will be designed to cultivate learning with advanced classroom and simulation technology mixed with collaborative and creative space. Created with students in mind, the campus environment reflects a high-quality education approach and an expression of commitment to students and the community at large. The Myrtle Beach campus will initially offer two program options, including:
• Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)
• Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN to ADN Bridge)
In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the upcoming March 31, 2022, term is now in progress. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.
About Galen College of Nursing: Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN;; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found here.
About Grand Strand Health: Grand Strand Health is a multi-facility health system located on the coast of the Grand Strand community. Grand Strand Health is comprised of one 403-bed acute care hospital, Grand Strand Medical Center, three freestanding ER facilities (South Stand Medical Center, North Strand ER and Carolina Forest ER) and outpatient medical services. Grand Strand Medical Center is a Level I Adult Trauma Center and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. Affiliated with Grand Strand Health are a number of physician practices that provide heart & vascular care, spine & neuro care, surgical care and primary care. In 2015, Grand Strand Health became a teaching hospital and has expanded its residency programs to six: Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology and Transitional Year. These quality-focused services work together to provide excellence in medical care to residents in our communities.
