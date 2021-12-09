nanoActiv® U Provides Nanotechnology Educational Tool to Oil & Gas Industry

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oil & Gas industry has a new tool at its disposal.

On December 1, Nissan Chemical America Corporation, a worldwide leader in nanotechnology, launched nanoActiv® U.

nanoActiv® U is the first and only free educational resource dedicated to nanotechnology in the Oil & Gas industry, and includes a thorough exploration of the science, applications, and real-world results of nanoparticle solutions.

Nissan Chemical America is a worldwide leader in the development of innovative nanoparticle solutions for a broad spectrum of industries and is committed to providing the Oil & Gas industry the learning tools necessary to explore and adopt these remarkable technologies.

nanoActiv® U features more than 50 educational videos, with additional content scheduled for launch this coming year.

All content is free and available at nanoActivU.com.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Based in Houston, Texas, Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Corporation founded in Japan in 1887. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical has been perfecting nanoparticle technology since 1951, making it one of the first companies in the world to produce highly surface-modified colloidal particles for industrial applications.

