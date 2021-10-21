New Academy Committed to Restoring Public Trust in Law Enforcement

A new set of trainings seeks to ignite cultural change in today’s law enforcement agencies.

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spearheaded by Colonel Jeffrey Crapo (U.S. Army, Retired) and Gregory A. Costanzo (MA, Western Oregon University), ETHOS Academy is a three-pronged ethics and leadership series designed to meet the unique ethical challenges of 21st century policing.

Initially begun as an in-person workshop led by the ETHOS Consulting Team, ETHOS trained hundreds of officers up and down the West Coast before being presented with the challenge faced by every organization in 2020 – how to pivot their operation with the outbreak of COVID-19.

In response to a growing need for online curriculum, the ETHOS team transitioned to offering their courses fully online as well as in-person, so that officers could complete their training on the go.

Whether completed online or in-person, ETHOS courses empower officers to discern the best course of action in emotionally charged scenarios, utilizing video lessons, training drills, and workbooks, with the option of scheduling an in-person training workshop led by the ETHOS consulting team.

“It’s opened my eyes to what leadership is truly about,” said Deputy Chief Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department. “I think a lot of people are born as natural leaders, but I also think that it can be taught, to a certain degree.”

A vital aspect of the ETHOS program is an analysis of an organization’s employees both before and after completing the courses.

This evaluation, known as the “ETHOS Analytics Program,” is a detailed survey given to all members of an organization enrolled in a course. Developed by ETHOS team member David E. Carter, PhD, the survey data is used to create an extensive report providing employers with the degree of change in ethical longevity, leadership goals, and values of the employees within their organization before and after completing the training.

“Transformational change takes hard work, and the ETHOS Academy combines 50 years of military and law enforcement experience to make that happen,” says Costanzo. “The hard work to become ‘ethically fit’ changes the culture of any organization over time.”

Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler is one of several members of law enforcement to see the benefits of this hard work.

“Traditionally, in law enforcement, we focus on our core skills: driving, firearms, and defensive tactics,” said Sickler. “But very rarely are people getting in trouble for those types of activities. We don’t train our officers, typically, for the things that get them into trouble. And this is where the ETHOS project has been so beneficial.”

According to the ETHOS consulting team, ETHOS also seeks to create a culture of integrity and accountability within organizations beyond law enforcement. Jeff Crapo explains, “In our experience, if organizations can teach ethics and self-leadership to their employees, those employees will be better suited to serve their company and their community.”

As of today, 24 law enforcement agencies across Oregon and Northern California have completed the ETHOS Academy, with interest continuing to increase in both the private and public sector.

To learn more about ETHOS, please visit ethostrainingacademy.com, or contact Jeffrey Crapo at jeff@ethostrainingacademy.com.



About ETHOS Academy:

ETHOS Academy is an ethics and leadership series consisting of three distinct courses: “Adaptive Ethics,” “Leadership Development,” and “Lifelong Learner.” ETHOS is led by a consulting team made up of Jeffrey Crapo (Colonel, U.S. Army, Retired), Gregory A. Costanzo (1st Lieutenant, U.S. Army), and David E. Carter (PhD, Criminal Justice Department Chair, Southern Oregon University).