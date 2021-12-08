Wayman Aviation Academy is Florida Memorial University’s New Flight Training Partner
FMU’s 4 year BS degree with F-1 will help local and international students learn, fly and work in the USA. Working to Fill the Pilot Shortage
FMU is a jewel in South Florida. A small HBCU 4 year program, next to a major executive airport, in the heart of one of the most important aviation hubs in the world”MIAMI, FL, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayman Aviation Academy is proud to be Florida Memorial University ( FMU ) new flight training partner.
— Wayman Eddy Luy
FMU’s Aviation program is rich with opportunities for students from South Florida, the Caribbean and internationally. The 4 year bachelor's degree in aeronautics will be taught with the in-aircraft flight training of Wayman Aviation Academy. The FMU campus is centrally located in North Miami; between Wayman’s 2 campuses at Miami Opa Locka Executive Airport (KOPF) and headquarters at North Perry Airport (KHWO). Florida Memorial’s owned Cessna 172 G1000 will join the Wayman Fleet, growing the number of planes available for FMU and Wayman students to over 40 aircraft.
Vice President Wayman Eddy Luy says “FMU is a jewel in South Florida. A small HBCU 4 year program, next to a major executive airport, in the heart of one of the most important aviation hubs in the world.”
Local students find community and history in the 142 year old Historically Black College University (HBCU). International aviation students can attend this F-1 approved program; work on campus as flight instructors until graduation and then earn a 3 year US work permit to build on what they have studied. This is a great advantage for the many airline and charter operators located in Miami facing a pilot shortage. Students can learn to fly, earn a degree, and work; gaining valuable flight hours and experience.
Local students will be able to access scholarships, financial aid, and work-study programs in the growing aviation industry. The Beacon Council reports that 1 in 4 jobs in Miami-Dade County are aviation related; including Miami International Airport, the largest employer in Miami. Students that excel in the flight program and reach their instructor ratings can be hired by Waman Aviation Academy. They gain valuable experience and flight hours as an instructor until reaching a reduced 1,000 hour Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) rating thanks to the 4 year university degree. Then the student can select from 5 Wayman Airline partners including Sky West and Republic Airways, which fly for American Airlines, United, and Delta. Many part 135 executive charter operators have expressed interest as well.
Boeing’s recent 2021-2040 market outlook states a need for 612,000 new pilots over the next 20 years. After the initial furlough due to the pandemic, the regional airlines have led the recovery. The long term demand for pilots to replace retiring crews has not lessened, but accelerated due to early retirements.
About Florida Memorial University
Located in the City of Miami Gardens, Florida Memorial University is a private, historically Black institution that offers 28 undergraduate degree programs and four graduate degree programs to a culturally diverse student body. Since its inception in 1879, the University has upheld a commitment to provide an academic education solid foundation built upon the pillars of leadership, character, and service. As South Florida’s only Historically Black College or University (HBCU), it is widely recognized as the birthplace of the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing. For more information, call (305) 623-1452 or visit www.fmuniv.edu
About Wayman Aviation Academy
Wayman Aviation Academy ( http://Wayman.EDU ) is the largest and longest running Ab Initio flight school in South Florida. They are celebrating 34 years of launching pilot careers into the skies above Miami. The school focuses on initial training through commercial flight training in preparation for airline careers. They have 5 airline partners including SkyWest and Republic Airways which fly for American Airlines, United, and Delta. Wayman is approved for international students’ visas. It operates a fleet of 40+ aircraft across 2 bases at Hollywood North Perry Airport (KHWO) and Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (KOPF.) Wayman Aviation partners with Miami-Dade College, Florida Memorial University, Embry Riddle and Liberty University for degree programs. Learn more about Wayman Aviation Academy at Wayman.edu or on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook @WaymanAviation
