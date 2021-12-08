International Human Rights Day, 2021 - A moment for humankind to reflect on forced organ harvesting from living people
Free Webinar: Humankind at a Crossroads: Universal Human Rights versus Commercialized Forced Organ Harvesting from Living People December 10th, 2021WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-governmental medical organization, Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), is hosting a webinar with eight distinguished experts on International Human Rights Day, December 10th, highlighting values, principles, and ethics that are critical for humankind. It circles around the international effort to respond to and end forced organ harvesting for transplant operations in China and beyond.
Humankind at a Crossroads: Universal Human Rights versus Commercialized Forced Organ Harvesting from Living People
December 10th, 2021, 4:00pm MET (Paris), 10:00am EST (New York)
The General Assembly of the United Nations adopted the first Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948. The Declaration was based on the determination to prevent the horrors of the Second World War from ever happening again. By defining the fundamental rights of all people, it embodies a commitment to prevent and combat actions that endanger humanity and erode the dignity and security of human life.
Today humanity is confronting the egregious slaughter of Falun Gong practitioners and other prisoners of conscience for their organs in China. Surgical organ removal occurs while they are alive and is a form of commercialized murder by doctors to fuel a multi-billion-dollar transplant tourism industry. Killing people for their organs is a crime against humanity and a disgrace to universal human rights. DAFOH, its members and guest speakers stand with the global community in sympathy and compassion in working to bring an end to a crime that violates the inherent dignity of human beings and the universal values of personal autonomy and integrity upon which civil societies depend. Humanity stands at a crossroads and we the people have to make a choice.
REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.bigmarker.com/Dafoh/Humankind-at-a-Crossroads-Universal-Human-Rights-versus-Commercialized-Forced-Organ-Harvesting-from-Living-People/promote_manage#
Ann Corson, MD
Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting, DAFOH
Ann.Corson@DAFOH.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other