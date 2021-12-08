New Program Offers 100% Rebate for LED Lights

LOS ANGELE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial buildings in key areas nationwide can now receive LED lights to replace inefficient lighting, with a 100% rebate.

The availability of zero-cost LEDs results from a collaboration between LED manufacturers, installation contractors, trade associations and electric utilities, through a program managed by the Alliance for Energy Efficiency.

In addition to the opportunity to receive LEDs with rebates covering the full cost, the high-efficiency LED lighting typically delivers energy savings of up to 80%, with up to 10 times longer lamp life than old generation lighting.

The program begins with a no-cost facility audit to analyze a building’s existing lighting and determine whether it qualifies to receive LEDs at no cost.

Buildings that do not qualify for the LEDs at no cost can generally receive LEDs at such low cost so that the energy savings pay for the new lighting in less than 12 months.

Information is available from the Alliance for Energy Efficiency (www.AllianceForEnergyEfficiency.com), whose management has guided commercial buildings to maximize energy savings and rebate opportunities since 1976.