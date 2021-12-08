Families Rush for Kid-Safe Tech Gifts This Holiday Season

COSMO Technologies Logo JrTrack 2 Kids Smart Watch

Kids 4G smartwatches have emerged as the to-go holiday gift of 2021, giving both kids and parents the perfect mix of fun and safe features.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday shopping began earlier than ever this year and family-friendly technology products like kids smartwatches have emerged as one of the season’s hottest gifts. COSMO Technologies, Inc., a leading family technology design and manufacturing company, reported record sales this Black Friday and Cyber Monday as the trend in kid-safe family technology continues to grow rapidly.

COSMO saw a 400% year-over-year growth in sales as compared to the same shopping period from 2020. The company’s flagship product is its best-selling JrTrack 2 Kids GPS Smartwatch with 4G nationwide calling & messaging and GPS tracking, retailing for $59.99.

“We’ve seen an explosion of interest from families this year,” said COSMO’s Founder & CEO Russell York. “It’s the perfect ‘win-win’ gift that is both exciting and fun for kids, but also safe and purposeful for parents.”

Kids smartwatches have been a go-to gift this year as more families see the value of kid-safe tech. According to BusinessWire analysis, the market for kids smartwatches is expected to grow at a staggering rate of 14.6% year over year from 2021 to 2030. CCS Insights similarly predicts the current market to double in size by 2025.

The popularity of kids smartwatches was expanding even before the pandemic, especially those with calling, messaging, and GPS capabilities. However, the past two years have sparked a true explosion of interest across the globe as families looked for better ways to stay connected with kids returning to school this year after most studied remotely for the majority of 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of a growing movement,” said Michelle Ross, COSMO’s Co-Founder and COO. “Parents and guardians are more concerned than ever about the consequences of things like screen time and social media. There’s a huge demand right now for safe, simple, affordable alternatives to smartphones.”

COSMO’s JrTrack 2 retails for less than half the price of most other 4G kids smartwatches on the market and is fully safety tested and certified. The watch comes with free access to the COSMO: Mission Control app where parents or guardians can send messages, see a child’s location, set custom safe zone notifications, approve contacts, and more.

The explosive popularity of kids tech gifts this year has also created issues for many companies. Highly reported supply chain disruptions and chipset shortages due to the pandemic are causing inventory challenges for many technology companies this holiday season. For most, that means either lack of available products or no delivery by Christmas.

However, COSMO has secured ample inventory for the season to ensure that families can have their gifts in hand by the holiday.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that kids can have their gift in hand on Christmas morning,” said Ross. “There’s nothing quite like seeing your child light up when they open the perfect present - especially when it's a present parents love too.”

