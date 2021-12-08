Lawrence Goldfarb and LRG Capital Group Make Significant Investment in Soundbridge Logic
Lawrence Goldfarb
given Soundbridge Logic’s prolific deal flow, the funds were a large percentage of SoundBridge’s existing capital and were needed to meet ongoing capital needs for new investments”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawrence Goldfarb personally and through his Investment Company, LRG Capital Group have made a significant additional capital investment in Soundbridge Logic.. When asked to specify the exact amount of the investment, Goldfarb declined to be specific other than to say “given Soundbridge Logic’s prolific deal flow, the funds were a large percentage of SoundBridge’s existing capital and were needed to meet ongoing capital needs for new investments”.
Soundbridge Logic is a privately held venture capital investment company whose partners share a passion for bringing people together to connect founders and investors in the music, gaming, and entertainment industries. Unlike most other venture funds, the Soundbridge team is passionate about protecting content creators and founders by adopting and embracing new technologies, media platforms, and distribution systems. Their unique investment process connects the technology, distribution, creation, infrastructure, licensing, and products required to drive and define market-leading solutions within each defined category. According to Soundbridge Logic founders Lawrence Goldfarb and Chad Taylor, Soundbridge’s directive is to enhance and scale emerging platforms or disrupt an industry entirely by funding cutting-edge proprietary intellectual technology. For information about Soundbridge Logic, visit its website at SoundbridgeLogic.com.
LRG Capital Group is a global investment, banking and advisory Company that focuses on public and private companies in the technology, life sciences, hospitality, real estate and entertainment sectors. The firm was founded by Lawrence R. Goldfarb, formerly a Managing Director and Partner at Credit Suisse. LRG provides capital via private equity investments, commercial loans and structured debt financing, and advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advice and other strategic alternatives. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City, Miami, and now Des Moines, Iowa, LRG Capital Group does relationship-focused guidance and financing.
The company has five business units:
• Corporate Advisory Services;
• LRG Capital Funds;
• LRG Hospitality Group;
• LRG Cascade;
• Commercial Ventures; and
• Real Estate Ventures.
LRG Capital Group is the investment manager for the LRG BayStar Capital III Investment Fund . Prior BayStar Capital Funds have collectively invested over $1.5 billion of equity in more than 250 companies.
LRG Capital Corporate Advisory Group provides financial advisory and capital-raising agency services and represents clients on equity and debt placements, restructurings, recapitalizations, management buyouts and other strategic alternatives.
LRG Capital Real Estate Ventures invests in and owns various entertainment interests and U.S. and non-U.S. real estate assets, including derivative interests in real estate securities and real estate development projects and properties. LRG Capital Group has also been recognized for its financing expertise in technology, life science and entertainment development ventures and companies throughout the U.S. and abroad.
LRG Capital Commercial Ventures provides flexible investment capital and financing options to businesses across all sectors that are positioned for near-term growth. LRG Commercial Ventures functions as a merchant bank for private companies by utilizing a variety of credit protected and equity participation structures.
