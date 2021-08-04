Lawrence Goldfarb and LRG Capital Group make investment in Des Moine's Sanitize Solutions
Lawrence Goldfarb makes investment in Des Moines remediation company to further company's growth and profitability
Sanitize Solutions brings high quality, timely and proprietary solutions to a plethora of complicated commercial and residential remediation problems”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 2021, Des Moines Iowa - Lawrence Goldfarb, an American hedge fund manager and CEO of LRG Capital Group and BayStar Capital who now has a home in Des Moines, has made a $1.5 million capital infusion into Sanitize Solutions, a commercial and residential remediation company located in Des Moines, IA. The investment is to fund Sanitize Solutions’ ongoing working capital needs relating to their exponential growth and regional expansion.
Sanitize Solutions was founded in 2017 and is owned and operated by Des Moines locals, Scott Edwards and JD Nelson. Sanitize Solutions offers an array of critical remediation services, such as flood, water, fire, mold, hazmat, odor, and other disaster remedial preventive maintenance, as well as, emergency response restoration and remediation.
Sanitize Solutions has been one of the leading players in the Des Moines marketplace from the get-go in residential, commercial and insurance projects that are in need of affordable costs, critical time crunches, and fast response remediation services. For the last four years, Nelson and Edwards have been at the forefront of cutting-edge, safe solutions to complicated remediation projects.
Throughout this past year, Sanitize Solutions has adapted to the needs clients have when it comes to COVID-19 and is on an unwavering mission to cause a break in the chain of infections that produce illness by eliminating contagious viruses, bacteria, fungi, mold, and spores. In addition, Sanitize Solutions can eliminate allergens, VOCs, and odors all part of the same process. The process assures 100% coverage, enveloping and penetrating every accessible surface.
“Taking care of our customers is our #1 priority at Sanitize Solutions. This infusion of capital accelerates our ability to employ additional staff and purchase additional equipment to bring remediation services to more of our neighbors in the Des Moines and surrounding areas,” states Nelson. “Our team prides themselves on the knowledge and experience we bring to the table in residential and commercial mold and odor remediation,” adds Edwards.
LRG Capital and Baystar Capital have funded and invested approximately $1.5 billion of unlevered capital in a variety of high-growth companies such as World Online, XM Satellite Radio, Sirius Radio, MySpace, VirtualScopics, GlasshouseTechnologies, ViroPharma, Peer, and Napster.
“Sanitize Solutions brings high quality, timely and proprietary solutions to a plethora of complicated commercial and residential remediation problems,” states Goldfarb. “The only thing inhibiting their continued profitability and growth was immediate working capital needs which have been solved by this capital infusion. There is no doubt that Sanitize Solutions will be the premier regional and local remediation player in Iowa.”
